7 ways to improve your TikTok videos

TikTok is a short-form, video-sharing app that allows users to create and share videos on any topic. With TikTok now the fastest growing social media network, considerable competition for your videos can exist. That means you must work hard and be strategic if you want to create TikTok trending videos.

Here are some Stats and Facts about TikTok:

TikTok has been booming in the past few years, and the exposure and engagement you get from that platform are high. So the videos you create should be of top quality, and another reason is that the best quality and more creative videos get more views, which leads to more pay. YES! You heard it right!

TikTok pays its user when their videos are doing good on its platform, but it has to meet certain criteria if you want to get paid.

Let’s take a look at what are those conditions:

Should be a min of 18 years old.

Have a min of 10k followers.

Should have had a minimum of 100k video views in the past 30 days.

Your account should meet the TikTok Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.

Tip:

The dimensions of the TikTok videos should be 1080×1920.

Aspect ratio: 9:16 is the preffered standard smartphone screen ratio but 1:1 is also possible but it won’t end up as a full screen.

Here are 7 more ways to improve your TikToks:

Figuring out your type:

It’s important to find out the audience that you want to target. It helps in figuring out what kind of videos you’re supposed to make and gives you a clear perspective.

Create short videos:

Although you can make a 3-minute video on TikTok, ensure you create a short and crisp video. Given that the human attention span is around 10 seconds, you must ensure that the person seeing your video doesn’t skip because the video is too long. A short and sweet 20-30 seconds video is ideal and more likely to do well (given that the concept and video quality are good).

Videos under 30 seconds are more likely to wind up on the FYP (For You Page).

Follow the community guidelines:

You must ensure your videos follow the community guidelines of TikTok. Putting in all the efforts and time to create a video that violates the guidelines is no good for you or the community. So make sure your video follows the guidelines.

Here are the guidelines: We prohibit activities that perpetuate the abuse, harm, endangerment, or exploitation of minors on TikTok. Any content, including animation or digitally created or manipulated media, that depicts abuse, exploitation, or endangerment of minors violates our platform and will be removed when detected.

How long does a TikTok ban last? According to TikTok, temporary ban due to a violation of the community guidelines can last anywhere from one day to two weeks.

You can read more in-depth about TikTok guidelines here.

Trending Trending Trending

Sounds: Make sure you make a video based on the current trending sounds or incorporate the sounds in your videos. So keep your eyes! Wait! What? NO your ears. Yes, keep your eyes open for new and trending songs on the platform.

You can also discover trending sounds by going to the Create (+) button in the app and then select Add Sound. Here, you can see the current most popular audio clips.

Concepts: Be sure to make a video on the current trend. The concept should be doing good and going viral on the platform.

The OG Hashtags are still the way to go:

They are one of the important aspects for your videos to do good. It’s how the great TikTok algorithm identifies what your video is about and who’d be interested in watching your content.

Going Niche relevant will help you reach your targeted audience.Hashtags also help your video to end up on the For You page. You can find out which hashtags are trending you can go to the Discover tab and press on Trends at the top of the screen.

Tag up with other Tiktokers:

You should understand that TikTok is a social media platform and your followers are the users too. They are creating content too.

Tagging up to create some content is also a way to go. A dance or trick shot challenge can help you improve your videos. So keep an eye out for a fruitful collaboration you can make.

Add in how-to videos:

Making a How-to video helps you gain more engagement and views.

For example, select a trending dance video you made and then go about explaining (breaking down the steps of the dance routine) in a video so your followers can learn and recreate it.

Make sure:

It can be covered in one video.

It has a catchy and welcoming title.

It has simple and understandable instructions.

Short and to the point.

Conclusion

TikTok is a place where you get things right and plan your next moves properly you can end up reaching the ends of the world. At the same time, there is a lot of competition as well. Everyone wants to do well, wants to be famous and wants their content to be featured above all. So instead of wishing for it, I’d say work for it. Make sure you have selected the audience you want to cater to, concentrate on making short and crisp videos with a dash of creativity in them, make sure your videos follow the community guidelines set by TikTok and make sure you stay on the trending lane. You have all your hashtags correct, tag along other rising TikTokers and your loyal followers, and make how-to videos to help the community.

