Alcohol Swab

Alcohol swabs are one of the most used products in recent times. Alcohol swab is a hygienic material due to the substances they contain. In addition to providing hygiene, it is effective against germs and bacteria.

Alcohol wipes are resistant to germs if the alcohol content they contain is 60% and above, but if the alcohol content is below 60%, it will not be very effective against germs. Therefore, the alcohol content of the alcohol wipes used should be checked.

Alcohol Wipes Have Many Benefits;

Provides practical cleaning in places where there is no possibility to wash hands with soap.

Thanks to alcohol wipes, there is no pollution in the applied area, it is cleaned.

Provides convenience in terms of use. Due to its size, it can be carried anywhere. It can be used in the office, school, home.

It should definitely be kept in the vehicle due to its practicality.

Provides disinfection of hands after external contact places. It gives a lot of advantages in places where water and soap are inaccessible.

There Are Also Some Disadvantages of Alcohol Swabs;

When alcohol wipes are used a lot, it can cause the formation of bacteria, especially because the flora in the hands deteriorates.

In some cases, it can cause skin irritation.

People with allergies may develop an allergic reaction.

It may create different problems with long-term use.

Wet wipes are a preferred product because they are practical, but they should not be used excessively.

Alcohol swabs are also often used in medical institutions. Before the injection, the area is wiped with an alcohol wipe to clean and disinfect it. The wipe cleans the germs on the skin by acting in a short time. After this procedure, the injection stage is started.

It is usually sold in packages, and in one package there are about 100 pieces. In addition, alcohol wipes should also be carried in first aid kits. It is an important first aid material. It is important to have alcohol wipes at the time of first aid so that no infection develops.

The things we have the most contact with nowadays are phones and computers. By cleaning phones and computers frequently with alcohol wipes, you can reduce the likelihood of catching germs. Alcohol swab is hygiene products used in many industries. It is a disposable product.

Why are Alcohol Wipes Used?

Alcohol swab are a product that should be found everywhere you go. Thanks to the high alcohol content, it destroys all bacteria, microbes and other organisms both on the skin and on the contact surface. It is very important in terms of maintaining hygiene. It is a product that should be in bags in places where water and soap cannot be reached. We spend most of our time outside.

That’s why our hands and body can get dirty from time to time. Alcohol swabs can be used in cases where there is discomfort from this contamination. One of the most used places is babies. Babies’ skin may be a little more sensitive.

There is no harm to babies when used by paying attention to the alcohol ratio. It should only avoid contact with the eyes. Alcohol swab can be carried in many places thanks to their size. The prices are also quite affordable. The price is even cheaper for bulk purchases with the box.