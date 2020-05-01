Almonds and their benefits

Although almonds are commonly referred to as a nut, they are actually teardrop-shaped edible seeds that are the fruit of the almond tree. You can buy them shelled or blanched, which is when shelled almonds have been treated with hot water to remove the brown outer coating, leaving behind a smooth white interior.

Almonds are a high-fat food, but they are largely a monounsaturated fat which helps to protect the heart by maintaining levels of (good) HDL cholesterol versus (bad) LDL cholesterol. They are a great source of fibre and protein, and contain important nutrients including vitamin E, selenium, zinc, calcium, magnesium and B vitamins, especially folate and biotin (vitamin B7).

There is currently no clear guidelines from the NHS on consuming nuts, and they don’t count towards one of your five a day due to their high fat content. However, looking at the research studies mentioned below, it would appear that between 20g-50g almonds a day for adults could be beneficial as part of a balanced diet.

The natural instinct is to assume that almonds aren’t beneficial for weight maintenance, as they are high in fat. However, research by the British Journal of Nutrition found that consuming nuts as part of a healthy diet, around 55g a day, is not only beneficial to reducing the risk of heart disease but also has limited risk of weight gain. A study from 2013 also concluded that almonds, when consumed as a snack, help to reduce hunger and do not increase the risk of weight gain.

